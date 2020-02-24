First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of TriCo Bancshares worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCBK. ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.88.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

