First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,497 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

