First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 126.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,764 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 107,064 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 432,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 52,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 90,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $227,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $26.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.