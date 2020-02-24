First Trust Advisors LP Invests $2.35 Million in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 127,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Brookfield Property Reit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 229,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 168,267 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 42,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPR opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

