First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 351,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEX opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.60. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. AltaCorp Capital raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

