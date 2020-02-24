First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 21,698 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,575,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after buying an additional 76,496 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after buying an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth approximately $6,504,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

CTB opened at $26.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

