First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 4,896 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP opened at $140.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.55 and its 200 day moving average is $151.86.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.