First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 69,857 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of RPC worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in RPC by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

RES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank downgraded RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

RPC stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

