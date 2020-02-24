First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 118.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Cars.com worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 29.0% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,814,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,622 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 1,266.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,673,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,182 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 36.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 390,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 639,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,523 shares during the last quarter.

CARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research raised Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $12.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

