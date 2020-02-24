First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Kronos Worldwide worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 386.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 207,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 164,932 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRO shares. TheStreet cut Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 5.22. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

