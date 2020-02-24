First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

PDM stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

