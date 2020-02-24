First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102,530 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

In other news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -16.16%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

