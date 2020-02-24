First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Great Western Bancorp worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,546,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 22.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 846,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,375,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,160,000 after acquiring an additional 39,504 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 35,434 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWB opened at $30.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $38.78.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

GWB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

