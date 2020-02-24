First Trust Advisors LP Sells 209,960 Shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 209,960 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Enerplus worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 129,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,593 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enerplus Corp has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.04.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

