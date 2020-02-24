First Trust Advisors LP Sells 31,067 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,067 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Marten Transport worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRTN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

