First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,788 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 34.0% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $778,115.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTX opened at $55.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Minerals Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

