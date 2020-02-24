First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,552 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Universal Forest Products worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth about $2,753,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $78,096.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Forest Products stock opened at $56.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.