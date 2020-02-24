First Trust Advisors LP Sells 54,725 Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,725 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Spartan Motors worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $642.47 million, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.47. Spartan Motors Inc has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $20.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92.

SPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spartan Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,504,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,500 in the last 90 days. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

