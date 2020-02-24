First Trust Advisors LP Sells 71,691 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,691 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of ACCO Brands worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 43.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 155,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 26,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $901.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.55 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

ACCO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.