First Trust Advisors LP Takes $2.33 Million Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Alexander & Baldwin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,247,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 671,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 304,934 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 517,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $22.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $25.69.

In related news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 334,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

