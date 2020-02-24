First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of ASGN worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASGN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $60.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36. ASGN Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

