First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122,637 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 150.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3,230.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $37.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

