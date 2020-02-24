First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,439 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 219,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,591 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 288,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 149,223 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 691,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 74,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 64,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.28. 2,314,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,035. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0761 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

