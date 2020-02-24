FirstBlood Reaches Market Cap of $7.04 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for about $0.0823 or 0.00000853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Liqui. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $3,650.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.85 or 0.02881556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00040650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00138615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, OKEx, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

