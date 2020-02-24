FirstCoin Market Cap Reaches $116,818.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $116,818.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FirstCoin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00046852 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00065991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000983 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,690.64 or 1.00254007 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00072278 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000847 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000467 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

