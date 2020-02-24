Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 2,300 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN opened at $128.52 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,636.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 92,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $11,229,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,951,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

