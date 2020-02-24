Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 46,800 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,346,148 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $60,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,053,000 after acquiring an additional 281,206 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,703,000 after acquiring an additional 317,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after acquiring an additional 951,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $208.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.