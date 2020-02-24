Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $41,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

