Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

Shares of USB opened at $54.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

