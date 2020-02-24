Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $21.22 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 48,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP stock opened at $181.72 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

