Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $21.88 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $21,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 503,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,980,000 after buying an additional 123,962 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $257.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.86. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $221.47 and a one year high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 94.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

