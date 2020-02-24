Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $32.46 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $32,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $142.04 on Monday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.14. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,381,303 shares of company stock worth $180,185,049. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

