Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $34.98 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Paypal were worth $34,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,512,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $119.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.99. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,875. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

