Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $40.82 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $40,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after buying an additional 457,098 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after buying an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 28,747.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 336,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $380.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.85 and a 200-day moving average of $309.62. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $392.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

