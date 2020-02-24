Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $41.08 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,597 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $41,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 26.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in salesforce.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in salesforce.com by 34.5% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 5,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.20.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $99,454.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 487,201 shares of company stock valued at $83,710,127. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $189.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.60, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

