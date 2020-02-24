Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $44.89 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $44,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in Medtronic by 409.5% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 10,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,995,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,826,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra lifted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.28.

Medtronic stock opened at $113.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day moving average is $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

