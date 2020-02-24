Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $20,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 607.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES stock opened at $95.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $68.38 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.66%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

