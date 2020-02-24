Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,950 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $161.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock worth $43,928,132. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

