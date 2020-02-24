Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $43,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $215.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.57. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $178.27 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

