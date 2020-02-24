Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $29,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $156.93 on Monday. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.28. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,239. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

