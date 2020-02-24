Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 10,000 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.05% of Sempra Energy worth $21,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after acquiring an additional 672,259 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,176,000 after acquiring an additional 227,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 851,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,928,000 after acquiring an additional 217,617 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,969,000 after acquiring an additional 166,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,931,000 after acquiring an additional 117,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRE stock opened at $158.43 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $117.26 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.54.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

