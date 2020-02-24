Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 1,500 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after buying an additional 97,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $334.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.18 and a 200-day moving average of $305.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.67 and a 52 week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

