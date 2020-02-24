Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Consolidated Edison worth $22,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,264 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $236,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 167.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $90.18 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

