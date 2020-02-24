Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 0.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $52,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,202,000 after acquiring an additional 732,676 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,738 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,430,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,421,000 after purchasing an additional 61,066 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,280,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,431,000 after purchasing an additional 812,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $76.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.53.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

