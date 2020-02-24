Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 18,500 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 176.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $163.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $131.63 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.17.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

