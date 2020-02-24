Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,200 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $94.96 on Monday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.30.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

