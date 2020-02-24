Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 25,200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $125.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

