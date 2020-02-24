Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $732,621,000 after acquiring an additional 85,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,398,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $423,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $364,785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Express by 23.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after buying an additional 303,814 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

NYSE:AXP opened at $134.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.84. American Express has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

