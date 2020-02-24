Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,200 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $22,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,280,042. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.27.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $535.34 on Monday. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $335.53 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $514.14 and a 200-day moving average of $457.81.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.