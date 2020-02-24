Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 5,100 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,113 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $38,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,949,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after buying an additional 1,811,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after buying an additional 984,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $622,218,000 after buying an additional 972,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,785,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $253,542,000 after buying an additional 803,890 shares during the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

